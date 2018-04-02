Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Glamorous Outfit for a Baseball Game

Jennifer Lopez hit the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game on Easter Sunday dressed to the nines.

Stepping out for opening day, for which boyfriend Alex Rodriguez provided commentary, the couple both appeared ultrachic, with J-Lo in a classy monochromatic nude look.

When the game wrapped, the couple headed to dinner at West Hollywood, Calif., hot spot Catch restaurant. The superstar mom-of-two wore a cozy-looking neutral-toned virgin wool coat cinched at the waist with a belt from Max Mara, which retails for $2,850.

Underneath, the 48-year-old “Shades of Blue” actress rocked a feminine, spring-inspired pale pink dress while accessorizing with a complementary blush top-handle tote bag and elegant retro gloves. The pink number featured cutouts around the décolletage and chest.

Simple, slinky, celeb-favorite Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals in a coordinating shade of beige polished off J-Lo’s glamorous ensemble for the dinner date in L.A.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old former New York Yankees all-star looked dapper in a navy suit worn with a pink shirt, a houndstooth tie and brown dress shoes.

This marks the second MLB game Lopez has attended recently. Last week, the two-time Grammy winner surprised Rodriguez at Dodger Stadium, where he made his debut on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Moreover, this comes on the heels of the news that the power couple — who appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s December issue — have bought a $15 million Manhattan apartment overlooking Central Park.

