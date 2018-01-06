Jennifer Lopez Wears Towering Platforms to Lakers Game With A-Rod and Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Lakers game on Jan. 5. Splash

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to rock platforms courtside.

The star hit the Lakers versus the Charlotte Hornets game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Friday night with Alex Rodriguez and their kids. And she towered in sky-high suede nude pumps, which Lopez paired with dark denim skinny jeans and a two-toned fur vest overtop a blue sweater and chunky gold jewelry.

J-Lo and A-Rod at the Lakers game. Splash

Meanwhile, the retired New York Yankees star, 42, looked sleek and cool in dark jeans teamed with a chunky black sweater and matching kicks bearing white soles.

The couple were joined by Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 13 and Ella, 9 for the game. A-Rod shared a selfie of the blended family on Instagram, writing “Friday night, Family night.”

While Lopez can often be spotted sporting Timberlands, sneakers and even Uggs, it’s no secret that the “Jenny from the Block” singer loves her platform pumps, including Charlotte Olympia, Christian Louboutin and so many more.

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emme and Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha. Splash

