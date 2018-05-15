Jennifer Lopez’s Dangerously High Slit Comes With Dramatic Height-Boosting Tricks

Jennifer Lopez commands attention everywhere she goes — and with good reason, she’s a fashion risk-taker who gets it right. Last night she made a daring arrival showing off a lot of leg on the red carpet at the Robin Hood Foundation’s gala in New York.

The singer-actress had on a black spring ’18 Alex Perry long-sleeve satin crepe dress that featured a slit cut from above the navel down to the floor-length skirt. Crystal detail added to the sensual and sleek look. As a bonus, the long split in the dress gave room to see the entertainer’s black Charlotte Olympia pumps.

ROBINHOOD @JLO #randm A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi) on May 15, 2018 at 7:18am PDT

The 48-year-old Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator was joined by her boyfriend, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez is believed to be 5-foot 5, and her sweetheart towers above her at 6-foot 3. Still, the red carpet fixture knows some glamorous style hacks to make up for differences in height in front of the camera.

The “World of Dance” host used her gown’s silhouette to create a leg-lengthening illusion by revealing a pop of skin that began around her torso and extended to the floor.

Related News Brooke Shields Talks Her Killer Red Carpet Shoes and New Line on QVC All the Times Kristen Stewart Wore Sky-High Stilettos at the Cannes Film Festival

Her choice to wear a pump rather than a sandal was wise as it helped draw more attention up toward the chic detail of the dress instead. Incorporating a sandal would have added the appearance of a few extra inches in height, but the construction of the garment had a generous cut that achieved the effect. Of course, her stiletto heels gave a boost in height, too.

J-Lo served as the night’s entertainment, taking to the gala stage in a metallic bodysuit with nude fishnet tights and silver over-the-knee slouch boots.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do Great Couple’s Style in Sweaters and Work Boots

Jennifer Lopez Busts a Move in Leggy Dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals on ‘The Tonight Show’

Pregnant Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez Slay the Stage at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards