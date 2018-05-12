Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do Great Couple’s Style in Sweaters and Work Boots

People say that couples start to dress alike, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are proving that line of thinking true.

The duo stepped out in similar looks — sporting cozy sweaters with sturdy work boots — as they headed to lunch in New York yesterday.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Splash News

Lopez wore a dark sweater with the word “Love” spelled out across the chest and dark jeans. The “On the Floor” singer completed her comfy look with tan Timberland boots.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Rodriguez wore an off-white turtleneck sweater with jeans, finishing off his casual look with olive-colored work boots.

Later that day, the stars headed to a New York Yankees game, watching A-Rod’s former team take on their rival, the Boston Red Sox. Despite stormy weather delaying the game, the pair stayed through the whole matchup.

Rodriguez posted a video of the pair during the rain delay, with Lopez clad in a blue coat and dramatic hoop earrings.

This week has been busy for the couple. On Monday, the pair hit the red carpet at the star-studded Met Gala. Both wore Balmain looks. Lopez sported a bejeweled gown with a thigh-high slit and soaring Jimmy Choo sandals, while Rodriguez stepped out in a black suit with matching dress shoes.

Additionally, both Lopez and Rodriguez appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” this week. The “El Anillo” singer showed off her dance moves and joked that she was waiting for her baseball-player boyfriend to pop the question.

