Jennifer Lawrence Goes Shopping in House Slippers

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her glamorous red carpet style, but she went for a much more casual look while shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

Lawrence sported a brown mule sweater over cropped white T-shirt, which she paired with boyfriend jeans. For footwear, the “Hunger Games” star sported fuzzy black slippers embellished with silver studs — opting for a comfy outfit for a day spent running errands.

When she’s not on duty, Lawrence often embraces a more laid-back sense of style, wearing combat boots and mules that provide more comfort than the towering heels she puts on for red carpet appearances.

But Lawrence’s off-duty wardrobe is full of designer footwear, making the house slippers an out-of-character choice. She often steps out in styles from Dior — she’s a frequent brand collaborator who has starred in several ad campaigns for the brand — including low-heeled booties and trendy white sneakers. Freda Salvador mules and Alexander Wang flat sandals also take up space in the 27-year-old’s closet.

While Lawrence took home a Golden Globe for her performance in 2016’s “Joy,” the actress was not in attendance last year. And since she’s neither nominee nor presenter this year, it’s likely that Lawrence will stay home Sunday — meaning the awards show veteran won’t be participating in the red carpet “blackout” alongside other leading ladies.

