Jenna Dewan Steps Out in See-Through Leggings and Yeezys Before Announcing Split from Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan at the premiere of "War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend" last fall.

One of Hollywood’s most loved couples, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, have split after eight years of marriage.

The “Step Up” co-stars, who met and fell in love on the set of the hit 2006 dance film, announced their decision to separate in a lengthy statement on social media last night.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they wrote.

Just hours before sharing the emotional news with fans, Dewan was spotted hitting a yoga class in Studio City, Calif., sporting a chic athleisure look.

The 37-year-old — who shares a 4-year-old daughter, Everly, with the “Magic Mike” star — styled a camo print Alpha Industries bomber jacket with a black bra top, matching semisheer leggings and ultra-trendy gray Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Beluga 2.0” sneakers.

Further accessorizing, the “World of Dance” host and mentor added oversized tinted frames and a large brown tote bag.

Moreover, Dewan last made a public appearance just a week ago at the Hunter x Target Ultimate Family Festival where she hung out with Tiffany Haddish and rocked strappy lace-up white peep-toe sandals.

Jenna Dewan at Hunter x Target's Ultimate Family Festival on March 25. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

