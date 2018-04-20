Jenna Dewan’s Sensual Sandals Are the Ultimate ‘Revenge Heels’

Jenna Dewan may have just mastered confident post-breakup style with the perfect pair of sandals.

The actress announced she would amicably split from husband Channing Tatum after eight years of marriage in early April. And Dewan was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing sensual sandals yesterday — a stylish departure from her usual street style.

Although she most often wears comfort-focused casual shoes while out and about — her favorites include Gucci loafers, APL sneakers and Birkenstock sandals — Dewan gave her street look a big boost with high heels. If she decides to be back on the dating market or expand her social circle, her sleek footwear is a great start.

Dewan sported a cream-colored duster coat over a pair of skinny jeans, upgrading her casual look with Ulla Johnson high heels. The “Step Up” star’s footwear featured a 3.75-inch heel with colorblock tassel detailing and goatskin leather. The summery sandals retail for $475.

Ulla Johnson Reina Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Dewan also took to her Instagram yesterday with a sultry shot looking fabulous. In the image, the “World of Dance” judge showed off her trim figure in pale pink lingerie as she cradles a cup of coffee in bed.

As for her shoe style on the red carpet, Dewan often sports high heels from celebrity-favorite labels like Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

But on the streets, Dewan has a versatile — and casual — shoe wardrobe. She frequently steps out in mules, flat sandals or even athletic sneakers. For instance, on the day she and Tatum announced their separation, Dewan stepped out to run errands in leggings and Yeezy sneakers, layering a camouflage jacket on top of a cropped T-shirt for a stylish athleisurewear look.

Although Dewan appears to have given her wardrobe a slight upgrade in the wake of her breakup, her split from Tatum is amicable.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair wrote in a joint statement.

