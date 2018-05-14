Check Out the New FN!

Jenna Dewan Flaunts Slinky Sandals With a See-Through Top at ‘World of Dance’ Promo Event

By Allie Fasanella
Jenna Dewan, derek hough, nbc upfronts, world of dance, david koma sheer top
Jenna Dewan and Derek Hough.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Newly single Jenna Dewan is loving the sheer trend right now.

The “Step Up” star — who has been busy promoting the second season of her show “World of Dance,” in which she serves as a judge alongside J-Lo, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo — hit the NBC Upfronts in New York City today in another revealing look.

stuart weitzman nudist sandals, jenna dewan, nbc upfronts
Jenna Dewan wearing black sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Posing with “So Sick” Ne-Yo singer and the longtime “Dancing with the Stars” talent Hough, Dewan modeled a David Koma fall ’17 set consisting of a sheer black top with royal blue crystal detailing and a matching black embroidered flouncy skirt.

The 37-year-old, who shares 4-year-old daughter with “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum, completed her sensual ensemble with a pair of slinky black satin Nudist stiletto sandals courtesy of Stuart Weitzman for the occasion.

ne-yo, jenna dewan, derek hough, red carpet, world of dance
Ne-Yo, Jenna Dewan and Derek Hough pose together on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo looked dapper as ever in a plaid gray suit paired with burgundy two-toned shoes and a matching hat. Hough wore a playful floral shirt tucked into navy pinstripe pants and blue suede loafers.

“World of Dance” premieres on NBC later this month on May 29.

