How Golden Barbie Stole the Spotlight This Fashion Month

Jasmine Sanders, better known by her moniker “Golden Barbie,” is taking over fashion month.

From sitting next to Cardi B at Jeremy Scott’s New York Fashion Week show to last night’s Aquazzura party in Paris, the 26-year-old model has seemingly been everywhere and seen it all.

The Reebok collaborator — who talked to FN last month about unveiling her first shoe, dubbed the Freestyle Hi Contour, for the brand in December — modeled slinky silver metallic sandals from Aquazzura’s latest collection alongside Georgia Fowler for Paris Fashion Week.

Prior to Aquazzura’s disco-themed party, where Sanders danced in a glittering minidress for the camera, the stunner viewed collections for fall ’18 from Ingie Paris and Unravel Wednesday.

At designer Ben Taverniti’s show, the Jeremy Scott x Ugg model sported a deconstructed denim romper-jacket hybrid paired with chunky black thigh-high leather boots.

Meanwhile, the social media starlet opted for pointy black leather ankle booties teamed with a coordinating off-the-shoulder frock to take in Middle Eastern designer Ingie Chalhoub’s latest creations.

Furthermore, Golden Barbie showed face at the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger fall ’18 show at Milan Fashion Week last month, where she also hit Roberto Cavalli and Ermanno Scervino as well as Bulgari’s cocktail dinner.

In New York, Sanders attended the Marc Jacobs show wearing a Fanta slogan sweater and sport sandals from the iconic designer and wore a full look from Monse spring ’18 at the brand’s NYFW party.

