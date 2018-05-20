Why Janet Jackson Always Slays on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Janet Jackson at the Billboard Music Awards in 2001.

Since starting out in the ’80s, Janet Jackson has made a name for herself as one of the music industry’s leading pop legends. And now, she’ll be honored with this year’s prestigious Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Additionally, the 52-year-old five-time BBMA winner is slated to give a hotly-anticipated performance, which will mark her first time taking the stage for a televised audience in nine years. Jackson will join past Icon recipients like Cher, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

And while we can’t imagine what the “All For You” singer will wear on the red carpet on Sunday, we can entertain ourselves in the meantime with a few of her past Billboard looks.

Turning back the clock to 2006, the late King of Pop’s sister stepped out for the occasion wearing a pinstripe menswear-inspired strapless dress featuring a miniature black tie at the center of the white bodice and a curve-hugging, navy striped pencil skirt.

Janet Jackson at the Billboard Music Awards in 2006. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “Together Again” hitmaker completed her head-turning ensemble with white sleeve cuffs and chunky black leather round-toed wedge heels.

Five years prior, when Jackson received the Billboard Music Achievement Award in 2001, she styled a sultry semisheer midriff-baring black blouse with a ruched, tiered purple skirt and matching purple leather boots boasting wraparound tie detailing.

Jackson with her achievement award in 2001. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards live Sunday airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

