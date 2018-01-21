Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin: Their Fashion Then & Now

View Slideshow Jane Fonda (L) and Lily Tomlin Rex Shutterstock

Friends and co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will both be vying for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series — for their roles in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

The two have shared the screen before, in the hit 1980 film “9 to 5.” But when it comes to their personal style, they’ve often been on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum. Tomlin is typically seen in pants, while Fonda’s look has ranged from trousers to curve-hugging dresses.

(L-R): Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in “9 to 5.” Rex Shutterstock

Tomlin, 78, has embraced pantsuits for decades — often seen in long or short jackets and flowing pants.

Lily Tomlin wears a long paisley jacket over tan slacks at a red carpet appearance in 2000. Rex Shutterstock

On the red carpet, Tomlin often reveals a softer side, opting for long black dresses. At the 2015 Golden Globe Awards, for example, her black lace dress provided a stark contrast to Jane Fonda’s bright red form-fitting frock.

At the 2015 Golden Globes, Jane Fonda sports a red dress with sparkly shoes, while Lily Tomlin wears a black gown. Rex Shutterstock

Fonda has never been shy about showing offer her curves — both on and off the screen. The outspoken actress’ early roles included the 1968 film “Barbarella,” where she was scantily clad in a bodysuit. For a more recent stroll down the catwalk at a 2017 L’Oreal beauty and fashion event in Paris, she chose a a slinky tiger-print gown.

Jane Fonda walks the red carpet at a L’Oreal fashion show in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Over the decades, Fonda has embraced the fashions of the moment, including hippie-chic looks such as thigh-high boots and miniskirts, palazzo pants and peasant dresses in the ’70s.

Jane Fonda wears a peasant top and flare pants in the 1970s. Rex Shutterstock

She also put workout wear on the fashion map in the ’80s with her popular exercise videos. As she entered the ’90s, pants were her go-to look, often worn casually as well as formally.

Jane Fonda works out at her studio in 1984. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Tomlin and Fonda have evolved their style over the years.

