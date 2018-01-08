This Starlet Does the Mismatching Shoes Trend at the 2018 Golden Globes

View Slideshow Jamie Chung Rex Shutterstock

Actress Jamie Chung made a statement at the 2018 Golden Globes by wearing mismatched shoes. And though it may seem unconventional, the look is making its way as a mainstream trend this year.

Chung opted for Sophia Webster’s Rosalind heel, choosing the black and silver style for the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night in Los Angeles. She paired the shoes with a custom black Ermanno Scervino gown, which showed off her footwear. The ensemble offered a unique and personalized aesthetic.

Jamie Chung wore mismatched Sophia Webster shoes to the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Jamie Chung wearing the silver Sophia Webster shoe at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman may have been one of the first to rep the trend. The Golden Globe winner walked the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys in Gucci sandals with uneven embellishment.

Kidman made a statement at the 2017 Emmy Awards in strategically mismatched jeweled shoes by Calvin Klein. Rex Shutterstock

Now, wearing mismatched shoes is certainly catching on, and you don’t have to break the bank to do it.

Since Celine sent models down the runway in two-toned shoes during its spring ’17 Paris Fashion Week show, high street brands, including Zara, have followed suit by actually offering mismatched shoes in a single pair.

Check out more eye-catching ensembles at the 2018 Golden Globes in the gallery below.

