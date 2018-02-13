Jaden Smith Says He’s Been Wearing the Same Women’s Sneakers for Five Months

Jaden Smith embraces non-gender binary style. REX Shutterstock

Jaden Smith is a non-conformist when it comes to expressing his style.

“I’ve been wearing these shoes for four or five months straight — these are Louis Vuitton’s women’s shoes,” the 19-year-old said of his sneakers today during a keynote address at Liberty Fairs, where the Assembly conference also includes the Agenda and Capsule trade shows in Las Vegas.

Louis Vuitton’s Archlight women’s sneaker. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Smith explained that he begins styling his outfits from the bottom going up, “But it’s a little different for me because I wear the same shoes every day.”

His statement shoes from Louis Vuitton’s spring ’18 line feature a wave-shaped outsole, and an oversized tongue with a low cut around the ankle “for a delicate, feminine touch,” according to the luxury label’s description. They retail for $1,090.

Jaden Smith wears Louis Vuitton women’s sneakers on Jan. 28 at the Grammy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

For spring ’16, the rapper-actor debuted his first campaign for the brand, wearing a woman’s skirt and other RTW apparel.

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett has been embracing non-gender binary style since he was 12 years old — a time when he launched his fashion label Msftsrep, he explained. “I really wanted to have clothes that nobody else had. It started with the discovery of drop-crotch pants and realizing they didn’t make them in black. So I thought, let’s just make drop-crotch pants for ourselves.”

Genderless dressing emphasizes a message of inclusivity and freedom of expression. In fact, Zendaya previously shared with FN that’s the reason why her fashion brand Daya features male and female models, and items are not categorized by gender.

Fellow rapper Fat Joe, who spoke from the audience, showered Smith with praise for channeling his individuality through art.

“You didn’t grow up poor in the streets of Philly… when I seen your latest video, ‘Icon,’ I know what you’re up against,” Joe said. “It’s hard to be a pioneer in hip hop, because hip hop’s been around for 50 years, but what you’re doing is letting everybody know you can be exactly who you’re going to be, and you don’t care, and you’re going to make a name for yourself.”