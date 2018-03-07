Jaden Smith Rocks Pink Hair & Non-Gender Binary Style in the Front Row at Louis Vuitton

View Slideshow Jaden Smith Rex Shutterstock

The final day of Paris Fashion Week went out with a bang, with a flurry of famous faces stepping out to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for Louis Vuitton. Scroll through to see who had a front-row view of the designer’s creations for fall ’18.

Jaden Smith — who made waves when he modeled womenswear for the French fashion house — sported a brown sweater-coat featuring red trim with a a simple white T-shirt and matching trousers.

The pink-haired “Icon” singer accessorized with a gold necklace, red gloves and coordinating crossbody bag and pulled things together with a his favorite go-to LV sneakers.

Jaden Smith wearing LV. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile Emma Stone, the new face of the iconic luxury brand — who compared the gig to “like being in ‘Pretty Woman'” — was on the scene for the occasion, rocking black leather thigh-high boots paired with a patterned minidress and a belted navy blazer.

Emma Stone in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Chloe Grace Moretz was also on hand, wearing a striped turtleneck top tucked into a knee-length skirt with a shimmery embellished blazer-coat over top. Patent leather combat boots and a box clutch bag completed the 21-year-old actress’ look.

Chloe Grace Moretz. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “Game of Thrones” starlet Sophie Turner — who was spotted strolling arm-in-arm with fiancé Joe Jonas in Paris yesterday — hit the show in a red collared button-up dress cinched at the waist with a studded belt. A round boxy black bag and patent leather ankle booties put the finishing touches on her outfit.

Sophie Turner. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs like Sienna Miller and Ruth Negga sitting front row at Louis Vuitton, scroll through the gallery.

