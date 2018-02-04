J-Lo Takes the Stage in Glittering Timberlands & A-Rod’s Number at Pre-Super Bowl Concert

J-Lo performing in Minneapolis Saturday before the Super Bowl. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez sported eight fabulous looks headlining DirecTV’s pre-Super Bowl LII concert in Minneapolis Saturday night, but one Sporty Spice-inspired look stood out among them all.

Repping boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s old number from his time spent at the New York Yankees, the superstar wore an oversized black and white mesh jersey with 13 printed under “JLO.”

On her bottom half, the “Jenny From the Block” singer wore matching baggy white drawstring track pants featuring a singular black stripe and buttons down the sides paired with standout glittering Timberland boots.

The style featured chunky white soles, cushioned leather backs and laces, while the upper sparkled with silver glitter.

The mom of two reportedly opened the show with her hit “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and gave A-Rod a special shoutout for their one-year anniversary, which was yesterday.

Before performing “Us,” Lopez simply said, “We’ve been together for one year today. I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

When the 48-year-old “Shades of Blue” actress hit the red carpet prior to the concert, she was decked out in Versace, wearing a sheath dress from the spring ’18 collection paired with matching thigh-high boots.