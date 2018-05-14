J-Lo’s Street Style Look Includes Louis Vuitton’s $1,200 Logo Boots With White Sweats

There’s no denying J-Lo has a thing for boots. She rocked coordinating Timbs with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez over the weekend, and today she showed off a pair of chunky designer platforms while leaving the NBC Upfronts media presentation in New York City.
The “World of Dance” judge donned a casual yet chic ensemble including a white crewneck sweatshirt and matching drawstring sweatpants featuring pink and black stripe detailing down the side. Pulling things together, Lopez added a long, cozy-looking camel-colored coat, oversized silver hoops and aviator sunglasses.
The 48-year-old “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker completed her comfortable look with bulky Louis Vuitton Laureate platform desert boots.
The sold-out ankle style boasts tan and brown suede calf leather, reverse LV signature monogram canvas, black croc-embossed patent leather and a 2-inch beige and black platform.
Virgil Abloh recently joined Nicolas Ghesquière at the French fashion house, where he was appointed creative director of Lous Vuitton Homme. The Off-White designer will present his first collection in Paris next month during Men’s Fashion Week.
In addition to judging the NBC dance competition show, performing her hit music around the world and acting, Lopez is a successful shoe designer, who has created high- and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.
