J-Lo’s Street Style Look Includes Louis Vuitton’s $1,200 Logo Boots With White Sweats

Jennifer Lopez in New York on Monday.

There’s no denying J-Lo has a thing for boots. She rocked coordinating Timbs with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez over the weekend, and today she showed off a pair of chunky designer platforms while leaving the NBC Upfronts media presentation in New York City.

The “World of Dance” judge donned a casual yet chic ensemble including a white crewneck sweatshirt and matching drawstring sweatpants featuring pink and black stripe detailing down the side. Pulling things together, Lopez added a long, cozy-looking camel-colored coat, oversized silver hoops and aviator sunglasses.

The 48-year-old “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker completed her comfortable look with bulky Louis Vuitton Laureate platform desert boots.

The sold-out ankle style boasts tan and brown suede calf leather, reverse LV signature monogram canvas, black croc-embossed patent leather and a 2-inch beige and black platform.

Virgil Abloh recently joined Nicolas Ghesquière at the French fashion house, where he was appointed creative director of Lous Vuitton Homme. The Off-White designer will present his first collection in Paris next month during Men’s Fashion Week.

J-Lo leaving the NBC Upfronts. CREDIT: Splash

In addition to judging the NBC dance competition show, performing her hit music around the world and acting, Lopez is a successful shoe designer, who has created high- and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.

