Ivanka Trump Had All Eyes on Her In See-Through Pumps & a Colorful Dress to Greet Team USA

Ivanka Trump made a colorful style statement today while greeting Team USA Olympic athletes at the White House. The lifestyle brand entrepreneur, who knows plenty about style with apparel, footwear and accessories under her namesake brand, made a fashion-savvy move in a can’t-miss look by Kenzo — a look not intended for a shrinking bloom.

Ivanka Trump wears Kenzo with PVC pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The first daughter joined President Donald Trump at the event wearing a colorful two-piece outfit from the luxury label with chic PVC pumps. Kenzo’s top featured a vibrant floral motif, bold pleats and flared sleeves that she teamed with a matching midi skirt. The heels had a see-through PVC upper and a white pointed cap toe.

Ivanka Trump greets Team USA athletes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Surrounded by the athletes clad in white Team USA Olympic jackets (and her father in a black suit), Ivanka was the one who stood out.

Take notes. Ivanka used fashion in a clever way to stand out at any occasion — embrace vivid color and/or color blocking.

Ivanka has done this before at White House events. In fact, last year while posing with student robotics competitors who were dressed in solid colors that represented their teams, Ivanka didn’t blend in with the crowd. She posed in the middle of the teens wearing a color-blocked silhouette that included a black sleeveless top and an airy white skirt complemented by black sandals.

