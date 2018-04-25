Ivanka Trump Arrives in a Romantic Gown & Classic Black Pumps at State Dinner for France

Ivanka Trump looked ethereal as she made her way to a state dinner today at the White House. Walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Jared Kushner, the daughter of President Donald Trump arrived at the celebration in a romantic Rodarte gown with classic black pumps.
The pink dress from the luxury label’s spring ’18 line featured a tired tulle silhouette with polka dot prints, ruffles around the collar and a floral accessory at the bodice. Her pointy pumps had a 4-inch heel and she completed the outfit with dangling sparkly earrings.
The soiree was in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte’s state visit to the U.S. The festivities also recognize 250 years of U.S.-French relations.
Special guests included Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, who looked elegant in a floor-length black dress by La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni that she paired with open-toe heels that had a shiny ornament around the toe strap.
Steve Mnuchin, treasury secretary, was accompanied by his wife, actress Louise Linton, who looked chic in a flowy gown that featured a plunging neckline, silver bodice and nude skirt.
The night’s hostess, U.S. first lady Melania, shined in a silver sequins Chanel gown with matching pumps when she greeted Brigitte, who had on a gold custom Louis Vuitton dress with matching pumps.
See more photos of the first ladies during the state visit.
