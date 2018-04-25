Ivanka Trump Arrives in a Romantic Gown & Classic Black Pumps at State Dinner for France

Ivanka Trump looked ethereal as she made her way to a state dinner today at the White House. Walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Jared Kushner, the daughter of President Donald Trump arrived at the celebration in a romantic Rodarte gown with classic black pumps.

The pink dress from the luxury label’s spring ’18 line featured a tired tulle silhouette with polka dot prints, ruffles around the collar and a floral accessory at the bodice. Her pointy pumps had a 4-inch heel and she completed the outfit with dangling sparkly earrings.

Ivanka Trump wears Rodarte, and Jared Kushner. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The soiree was in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte’s state visit to the U.S. The festivities also recognize 250 years of U.S.-French relations.

Special guests included Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, who looked elegant in a floor-length black dress by La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni that she paired with open-toe heels that had a shiny ornament around the toe strap.

Karen Pence wears a La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni dress with black heels, and Vice-President Mike Pence. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Steve Mnuchin, treasury secretary, was accompanied by his wife, actress Louise Linton, who looked chic in a flowy gown that featured a plunging neckline, silver bodice and nude skirt.

The night’s hostess, U.S. first lady Melania, shined in a silver sequins Chanel gown with matching pumps when she greeted Brigitte, who had on a gold custom Louis Vuitton dress with matching pumps.

Steve Mnuchin and Louis Linton. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

