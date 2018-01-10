Ivanka Trump Is Ready for Spring in Lilac Outfit and Green Pumps

Ivanka Trump Rex Shutterstock

It might be chilly on the East Coast, but Ivanka Trump is pushing back with a pastel spring-inspired outfit.

The first daughter was spotted wearing a lilac Altuzarra Bovary wool sweater featuring an embroidered floral design and bell sleeves with a belted Carolina Herrera pencil skirt leaving her home in Washington, D.C., this morning.

Ivanka today 😍 #ivankatrump #ivankatrumplovers A post shared by ivanka trump (@ivanka_trump_lovers) on Jan 10, 2018 at 10:25am PST

Completing her look, Trump wore dark green suede Carra pumps from her eponymous brand. Featuring a pointy-toed silhouette and a heel over 4 inches high, the classic style’s woodsy colorway expertly matched the green in her crewneck sweater from the New York-based label.

Trump’s latest fashion moment came after she posted a photo where’s she sporting a baby bump for husband Jared Kushner’s 37th birthday today. However, the adviser to the president put any brief pregnancy rumors to bed by updating her post, adding #Throwback to the caption.

