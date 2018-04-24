Ivanka Trump Greets the Macrons in Sultry Heels & Figure-Flattering Oscar de la Renta Dress

Ivanka Trump mixed black and blue in her latest look today at the state arrival ceremony for the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Arriving at the White House with husband Jared Kushner, the first daughter showed off a nautical midnight-blue wool dress from Oscar de la Renta’s resort ’18 collection and black pointy-toed patent leather stilettos.

The curve-hugging dress, which retails at $1,990, features a boat neckline with an accompanying white bow detail and an elegant flared tea-length hemline. Trump’s shiny and sensual pumps boasting a classic d’Orsay silhouette and a sky-high heel popped against her navy frock.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the White House. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 36-year-old mom-of-three pulled her eye-catching look together by adding dangling statement earrings. Meanwhile, Kushner complemented his wife’s look by sporting a blue suit and black shoes.

President Donald Trump welcomed the Macrons in an arrival ceremony ahead of a day of meetings and Tuesday evening’s formal state dinner.

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron both dressed in white ensembles for the special occasion, with the U.S. first lady wearing Michael Kors paired with denim Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps featuring a white heel.

