Ivanka Trump Looks Trendy in Jumpsuit & Fierce Boots at Panel for Millennials

Speaking as part of a panel geared toward millennials, Ivanka Trump adopted a trendy ensemble well-suited for the demographic.

The lifestyle entrepreneur — clad in a jumpsuit and boots — spoke at the Generation Next Summit in Washington, D.C., alongside Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and Kelly Sadler, White House director of surrogates and coalitions.

Trump sported a chic green Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit that tied at the waist, layering a dark turtleneck underneath. For her shoes, she selected high-heeled lace-up boots, looking stylish as she spoke on economic prosperity, tax reform and workforce development.

Ivanka Trump speaks at the Generation Next Summit in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sitting in on the panel, Trump explained the White House’s agenda to young activists and students, addressing the importance of providing access to education early in a child’s development.

“In tax reform, the addition of an expansion, a doubling of the childcare tax credit is something we feel very strongly about,” she said. “There is a vast expansion of the childcare and development block grants to the states … We spend so much as a country trying to remediate and trying to get a student on track when they’ve fallen behind when they’re in eighth grade or ninth grade and aren’t where they need to be. We don’t focus enough on the early development from 0 to 5, when a parent — often in the early stages of a career — has the least resources.”

Trump took to Twitter to share more information about her attendance at the panel, writing of the young people she’d spoken to, “They are the future – full of spirit, strength & ambition!”

Today @SecretaryAcosta & I had the privilege of meeting with inspiring youth activists & students to discuss this Admin’s agenda & address the issues they care about the most: family, jobs, education & the economy. They are the future – full of spirit, strength & ambition! pic.twitter.com/jEUoIPvTmp — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 22, 2018

