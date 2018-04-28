Ivanka Trump Looks Effortlessly Chic for Date Night in Classic Black Pumps

Ivanka Trump pulled off a simple yet stylish look as she stepped out for date night with husband Jared Kushner in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

The first daughter went for a monochromatic ensemble, sporting a white cold-shoulder dress by Self-Portrait that was belted around the waist. Trump teamed her dress with classic black pointy-toed pumps and dangly earrings.

Meanwhile, Kushner looked spiffy in a dark blue suit, which he styled with a skinny tie and shiny black shoes.

Trump opted for another chic outfit earlier in the day as she greeted Olympic athletes from Team USA at the White House. Then, the 36-year-old donned a patterned Kenzo dress that tied at the waist. She completed her ensemble with trendy PVC pumps in a spring-appropriate white colorway.

Trump’s stylish looks feature a variety of pieces from high-end designers like Oscar de la Renta and Calvin Klein as well as items from more budget-friendly brands like Zara and Adidas. She also is a frequent wearer of pieces from her own Ivanka Trump Collection, which is moderately priced.

When it comes to footwear, Trump favors heels, often opting for a pump with an unexpected detail (like the PVC pumps she sported Friday). Of course, she also is partial to classic footwear that will never go out of style, like the basic black heels she chose for date night.

