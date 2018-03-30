Sister Act: Ivanka and Tiffany Trump Twinning in Nude Pumps at Ohio Rally

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump may be more than a decade apart in age, but the sisters have mastered the art of twinning.

The Trump daughters stepped out in similar nude pumps as they listened to their father, President Donald Trump, speak on his new infrastructure platform in Cleveland yesterday.

Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump in Ohio yesterday. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tiffany sported a black sweater with striped detailing at the sleeves and neckline that she paired with black capri pants and a navy jacket. The 24-year-old completed her look with nude pumps.

Meanwhile, Ivanka went for a monochromatic look, matching her attire to her heels. The 36-year-old wore beige trousers and a matching sweater, sporting a belted trench coat in the same shade as she deboarded Air Force 1 in the rain.

Ivanka Trump walks on the White House lawn on Thursday. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tweeting about her father’s speech in Ohio, Ivanka wrote that he hopes improving infrastructure will result in a stronger American economy.

“Today, President Trump shared his vision for modernizing our nation’s # Infrastructure and preparing the American # Workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Together we will continue to rebuild a stronger and more prosperous America,” the White House advisor wrote.

Today, President Trump shared his vision for modernizing our nation's #Infrastructure and preparing the American #Workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Together we will continue to rebuild a stronger and more prosperous America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/giOBNaKY5c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2018

After leaving the Ohio rally, Ivanka and Tiffany departed alongside their father to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where they will spend Easter weekend. The trio joined the president’s wife, Melania, who arrived in Florida earlier and spent yesterday at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital.

