Issa Rae and Her Stylist Jason Rembert Are All About ‘Fun’ on the Red Carpet

Issa Rae at the "Black Panther" world premiere. Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to the red carpet, “we are looking to have fun. Fashion is great but shouldn’t be taken so seriously,” said Issa Rae’s stylist, Jason Rembert. It’s no surprise, then, that an upbeat tempo sets the mood for Rae’s looks.

Issa Rae wears a Rosie Assoulin dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals at the BAFTA Tea Party. Rex Shutterstock

The actress rose to fame with the hit HBO show “Insecure” — which she created and writes for — a comedy loosely based on Rae’s “Awkward Black Girl” YouTube series. On the big screen, she proudly embraces gawkiness, but her real-life style is far from it.

Issa Rae wearing Stuart Weitzman sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Going high-end at this year’s NAACP Image awards, Rae shimmered in a spring ’18 Marc Jacobs dress with YSL stilettos. Prior to that, her custom Prabal Gurung slit gown revealed sleek Stuart Weitzman sandals at the Golden Globes.

Issa Rae in a Marc Jacobs dress and YSL stilettos. Rex Shutterstock

Recently, the actress joined the band of other celebrities in gold sandals at the “Black Panther” world premiere in Los Angeles. Rae opted for a shiny pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels that coordinated with the metallic pleats of her Rosie Assoulin dress.

Issa Rae at the ‘Black Panther’ Los Angeles premiere. Rex Shutterstock

“There are many designers that we like to wear. I think it’s important as a stylist to work with big fashion houses as much as upcoming brands, [and] we are pretty balanced when it comes to that,” said Rembert.

As he continues to tap into Rae’s glamorous side, he acknowledged the opportunity to shape the aesthetic of such a dynamic star. “To work with someone like Issa is a dream come true. She is a visionary and truly one of the few pushing culture forward,” he said.

Want more?

Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi & More Celebs on the ‘Black Girls Rock’ Red Carpet

Shiny Gold Sandals Were Trending at the ‘Black Panther’ Red Carpet Premiere

Kate Spade Takes New Orleans Inspiration to High Notes With Big Brass Band at NYFW