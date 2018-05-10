Irina Shayk’s Red-Hot Versace Dress Comes With Tricks to Flatter Your Legs and Flaunt Your Heels

Russian model Irina Shayk made a glamorous appearance today at the Cannes Film Festival in a red-hot Versace gown and champagne-hued sandals.

The mother of one, who gave birth to a daughter with Bradley Cooper last year, is back in the South of France for the festival and wearing Versace from head-to-toe. Hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the French film “Sorry Angel,” the 32-year-old beauty showed off a bold, fire engine-red gown featuring chic cut-outs and double ultrahigh slits — better to show off those heels.

Many stars who walk the Cannes red carpet opt for floor-length gowns, but the supermodel is a pro when it comes to highlighting her style from the bottom to the top.

In fact, Shayk did not waste an opportunity to call attention to the outfit’s subtle touches of muted gold by complementing the gown’s hardware with the color of her sandals. The very high double slits in the dress made for a flattering leg-lengthening display of her body and heels. The skin-revealing silhouette helped move the eye vertically and its the long skirt elegantly maneuvered out of the way of the shoes with each step.

Irina Shayk wearing an Atelier Versace gown with gold Versace sandals CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Shayk — who posed for photos at the event with fellow model Stella Maxwell — pulled the leggy look together with statement Chopard jewels including coordinating red stud earrings.

Irina Shayk wearing head-to-toe Versace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This follows the model’s appearance Monday alongside Cooper at the 2018 Met Gala where she donned a plunging gold Versace gown.

See more celebrities and glamorous fashion from the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

