Look at Cardi B’s Fiercest Heels to Celebrate Her ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Album

When her single “Bodak Yellow” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, Cardi B instantly became one of the best-known female rappers in the business. And her influence extends beyond music — Cardi is also a major fashion influencer.
She makes a splash whether she’s on the streets or the red carpet, choosing everything from black platform sandals to sultry thigh-high boots. In honor “Invasion of Privacy,” her debut album, which came out today, FN is taking a look at some of Cardi’s most memorable shoe looks.
In one of her most glittery looks, Cardi opted for Saint Laurent’s crystal-covered Niki boots for an MTV VMA pre-show performance last August. The shoes — which had a massive waitlist and sold for $10,000 — made a bold statement when paired with an equally blingy bodysuit.
Cardi, who raps about Christian Louboutin shoes in “Bodak Yellow,” often sports footwear from the luxury label. At the Grammy Awards in February, the hitmaker matched a swanlike Ashi Studio dress to lace-covered Louboutin pumps.
Another notable Louboutin moment came during a December appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” There, she paired a fur-trimmed green top with tapered trousers and dark green pumps.
Designers have also taken note of the musician’s bold style — and the star sat front-row for the fall ’18 shows at Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott and more during New York Fashion Week.
Of course, not all of Cardi’s footwear choices come at an astronomical price point. The Bronx-born beauty starred in a commercial for Steve Madden, and she looked stylish in over-the-knee boots from the brand as she sat alongside Anna Wintour at Alexander Wang’s show.
Despite Cardi’s major influence in the fashion world, music remains her main focus. “Invasion of Privacy” shot to gold status within mere minutes of its release — cementing Cardi’s status as a hitmaker.
