Check Out the New FN!

Look at Cardi B’s Fiercest Heels to Celebrate Her ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Album

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Cardi B at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
View Gallery 12 Images

When her single “Bodak Yellow” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, Cardi B instantly became one of the best-known female rappers in the business. And her influence extends beyond music — Cardi is also a major fashion influencer.

She makes a splash whether she’s on the streets or the red carpet, choosing everything from black platform sandals to sultry thigh-high boots. In honor “Invasion of Privacy,” her debut album, which came out today, FN is taking a look at some of Cardi’s most memorable shoe looks.

In one of her most glittery looks, Cardi opted for Saint Laurent’s crystal-covered Niki boots for an MTV VMA pre-show performance last August. The shoes — which had a massive waitlist and sold for $10,000 — made a bold statement when paired with an equally blingy bodysuit.

cardi b, mtv vmas, mtv video music awards
Cardi B performs at the MTV VMAs pre-show.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cardi, who raps about Christian Louboutin shoes in “Bodak Yellow,” often sports footwear from the luxury label. At the Grammy Awards in February, the hitmaker matched a swanlike Ashi Studio dress to lace-covered Louboutin pumps.

Related News

Meghan Markle Nails Off Duty Chic With This Winning Look

Pippa Middleton Rocks the Cowgirl-Cool Trend in Her Favorite Studded Boots

cardi b, 2018 grammy awards, christian louboutin, red carpet look
Cardi B wears Christian Louboutin at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another notable Louboutin moment came during a December appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” There, she paired a fur-trimmed green top with tapered trousers and dark green pumps.

Jimmy Fallon Tonight Guys! Tune in tonight, it was such a funny interview

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Designers have also taken note of the musician’s bold style — and the star sat front-row for the fall ’18 shows at Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott and more during New York Fashion Week.

jeremy scott front row fall 2018 nyfw
Cardi B at Jeremy Scott's fall 2018 NYFW show.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of course, not all of Cardi’s footwear choices come at an astronomical price point. The Bronx-born beauty starred in a commercial for Steve Madden, and she looked stylish in over-the-knee boots from the brand as she sat alongside Anna Wintour at Alexander Wang’s show.

cardi b, anna wintour, alexander wang, new york fashion week, front row
Anna Wintour and Cardi B sitting front row.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite Cardi’s major influence in the fashion world, music remains her main focus. “Invasion of Privacy” shot to gold status within mere minutes of its release — cementing Cardi’s status as a hitmaker.

See more of Cardi B’s best shoe styles.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad