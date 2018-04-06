Look at Cardi B’s Fiercest Heels to Celebrate Her ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Album

When her single “Bodak Yellow” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, Cardi B instantly became one of the best-known female rappers in the business. And her influence extends beyond music — Cardi is also a major fashion influencer.

She makes a splash whether she’s on the streets or the red carpet, choosing everything from black platform sandals to sultry thigh-high boots. In honor “Invasion of Privacy,” her debut album, which came out today, FN is taking a look at some of Cardi’s most memorable shoe looks.

In one of her most glittery looks, Cardi opted for Saint Laurent’s crystal-covered Niki boots for an MTV VMA pre-show performance last August. The shoes — which had a massive waitlist and sold for $10,000 — made a bold statement when paired with an equally blingy bodysuit.

Cardi B performs at the MTV VMAs pre-show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cardi, who raps about Christian Louboutin shoes in “Bodak Yellow,” often sports footwear from the luxury label. At the Grammy Awards in February, the hitmaker matched a swanlike Ashi Studio dress to lace-covered Louboutin pumps.

Cardi B wears Christian Louboutin at the 2018 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another notable Louboutin moment came during a December appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” There, she paired a fur-trimmed green top with tapered trousers and dark green pumps.

Designers have also taken note of the musician’s bold style — and the star sat front-row for the fall ’18 shows at Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott and more during New York Fashion Week.

Cardi B at Jeremy Scott's fall 2018 NYFW show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of course, not all of Cardi’s footwear choices come at an astronomical price point. The Bronx-born beauty starred in a commercial for Steve Madden, and she looked stylish in over-the-knee boots from the brand as she sat alongside Anna Wintour at Alexander Wang’s show.

Anna Wintour and Cardi B sitting front row. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite Cardi’s major influence in the fashion world, music remains her main focus. “Invasion of Privacy” shot to gold status within mere minutes of its release — cementing Cardi’s status as a hitmaker.

