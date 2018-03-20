Iggy Azalea Burns Ex Nick Young’s Designer Clothes After He Cheated

She’s back. Iggy Azalea is busy promoting her new single “Savior,” featuring Quavo, and the outspoken rapper held nothing back in her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” last night in New York.

Wearing head-to-toe Versace, Azalea made a statement in the label’s printed satin black and gold two piece with a matching duster cardigan top. She topped off the striking ensemble with a pair of mesh open-toe heeled black booties by Versace.

Iggy Azalea in head-to-toe Versace. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

During her appearance, Cohen asked a fan’s question that brought up a rumor that she had burned ex-fiancé Nick Young’s clothing while they were living together. The NBA baller, who plays on the Golden State Warriors, and Azalea had a very public breakup in June 2016 after Young had been allegedly involved in cheating scandal.

Cohen asked her what was the most expensive thing she lit up. Her response? “I burnt it all, darling,” she said with a sly smile. “Every designer you could think of I burnt.”

She did give him a chance to get his clothes, though.

“I texted him a video,” she explained. “I said, ‘I’m burning your things so I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly. I’m moving on, and we’re progressing on the spectrum from cheap to expensive.’ I will say expensive things do not burn well.”

Rapper Iggy Azalea and boyfriend Nick Young attended the 2015 Spring Calvin Klein Collection Runway Show in Milan CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

Is it safe to say there were probably Yeezys burned to the ashes? We’ll never know. But the Adidas athlete, nicknamed Swaggy P, is known for his flashy style — often seen wearing the latest iterations of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boosts, all things Gucci, Balenciaga and more luxe items.

To see Azalea recount the story, watch the video below.