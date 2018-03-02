Hope Hicks Makes Resigning Look Chic in Sky-High Heels and a Luxe Look

View Slideshow Hope Hicks Rex Shutterstock

Hope Hicks made her way to the office in style yesterday, one day after announcing she would be resigning her post as White House communications director.

Hicks looked sophisticated in a monochromatic ensemble, choosing a white Veronica Beard riding jacket, skinny black trousers and sky-high heels. The 29-year-old often sports stilettos — the same shoe style favored by first lady Melania Trump.

A former model, Hicks joined President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

The departing staff member has left behind a fashionable impression, having sported stylish floral-print dresses and sleek, dark coats during her time spent working for Trump.

Hope Hicks steps out for a news conference in Vietnam on Nov. 12. Rex Shutterstock

As far as footwear goes, Hicks has often favored pumps, and she made a stylish impression at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January when she selected taupe-colored suede Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots.

Hope Hicks in Stuart Weitzman boots at Davos. Rex Shutterstock

Hicks’ departure marks the end of her term as one of the president’s longest-serving advisers. While she has not announced what she plans to do next, Hicks’ colleagues say she expressed satisfaction with what she accomplished during her time in the White House.

“She told colleagues that she had accomplished what she felt she could with a job that made her one of the most powerful people in Washington,” a White House aide told the The New York Times.

