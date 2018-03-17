Heidi Klum Shows Her Love for Adidas By Rocking the Brand from Head-to-Toe While Out with the Kids

Heidi Klum attends Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry launch party on March 13. Rex Shutterstock

After dancing and singing along to Cyndi Lauper’s iconic song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” with fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge earlier this week, Heidi Klum was spotted stepping out today sporting a head-to-toe Adidas look.

Captured with two of her four children from her marriage to ex-husband Seal on Saturday, the 44-year-old German-born model showed off an ultracozy-looking gray sweatshirt-dress complete with the brand’s logo paired with black and white track leggings and $90 Pro Model high-top sneakers.

Heidi Klum wearing Adidas. Splash

Meanwhile, the longtime “Project Runway” host’s kids sported totally different shoe styles for the outing, with her daughter in flip-flops and her son opting for black Ugg boots.

Heidi’s low-key weekend ensemble comes after the former Victoria’s Secret angel had a busy week of dressing up for various occasions, from the “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Kickoff celebration on Monday to Lorraine Schwartz’s jewelry launch party the following night, where she rocked a Ralph & Russo spring ’18 look with thigh-high Le Silla boots.

A fan of monochromatic athleisure, the model known as “The Body” also donned a red sweatsuit courtesy of Aviator Nation teamed and matching red Supra high-top sneakers for “America’s Got Talent” auditions earlier this week.

