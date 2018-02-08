Halsey Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction in 5-Inch Heels With A Dangerously High Slit

View Slideshow Halsey wears a Georges Hobeika gown with Jimmy Choo's Max sandals at the 2018 amfAR gala in NYC. Rex Shutterstock

Singer Halsey made an eye-popping arrival at the 2018 amfAR gala in NYC on Wednesday. Clad in a strapless black crepe dress by Georges Hobeika, the pop star gave onlookers plenty to look at — mile-high legs with the slit to match.

The 23-year-old added to the soaring leggy statement with Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals, yielding an extra 5 inches to her height on a stiletto heel. The shoes feature a peep-toe profile and delicate ankle straps.

But daring fashions choices sometimes have uncertain outcomes, including a wardrobe malfunction that happened as camera bulbs captured Halsey stylish moment.

When a handler maneuvered the train of her elegant-yet-racy gown, the blonde bombshell’s efforts to help the assistant made matters worse when she slightly exposed herself around the skirt’s asymmetric front slit.

Still, the songbird carried on with confidence after the slip and quickly recovered by posing with her legs crossed and hands strategically placed at the center of her dress.

The gala benefitted amfAR’s commitment to funding AIDS research. Some of the other guests included Botkier’s new face Delilah Belle Hamlin, wearing Giuseppe Zanotti’s triple-strap Harmony sandals; supermodel Ashley Graham in Jimmy Choo’s Pearl sandal; FNAA’s 2017 Style Influencer of the Year, Hailey Baldwin, in a stunning lace Roberto Cavalli gown; and Caroline Vreeland in Gianvito Rossi’s Ginger satin sandal with feather details.

See more of the celebrity style statements at the 2018 amfAR gala in NYC.



