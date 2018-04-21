Halsey Glistens in a Nude Bodysuit & Sultry Sparkling Boots

Halsey’s never been one to play it safe with her wardrobe. And the “Bad at Love” singer went for a bold look while performing in New Zealand on Thursday.

The pop star sported a sheer zip-up bodysuit with crystal detailing, wearing fishnet stockings underneath for a racy look. She completed her edgy ensemble with glittery silver slouch boots by Stuart Weitzman.

Later in the set, the 24-year-old changed into a white bodysuit and a bedazzled white bomber jacket that she paired with thigh-high boots on a chunky heel.

Contemplative. NZ. 📷: @donslens A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

Halsey was in New Zealand as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom world tour. Shows continue through September, and the tour comes to a conclusion Sept. 26 in Berlin.

But amidst a busy world tour, Halsey has managed to make some time for friends and family.

Last weekend, Halsey made a splash at Coachella, stepping out alongside rapper boyfriend G-Eazy to take in the stacked festival lineup. As she walked around on Sunday, the singer wore a white bralette with black lace-up hot pants. She completed her festival-appropriate ensemble with Dr. Martens boots, perfect for kicking around in the desert sand.

Although Halsey was not part of this year’s Coachella lineup, the singer will be performing on the festival circuit this summer. She takes to the stage at Governors Ball on New York’s Randall Island June 2.

