Halle Berry Turns Heads in Leggy Tuxedo Minidress & Sparkling Roger Vivier Pumps

Halle Berry couldn’t “stop sparkling” today in New York City, where she attended the 2018 Matrix Awards.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who was honored at the event emceed by Savannah Guthrie on Monday, made a statement in a gray pinstripe tuxedo minidress paired with eye-catching Roger Vivier Flower strass buckle pumps.

The style, which retails at $1,750, features not only a glittering silver upper but a bejeweled toe buckle as well, making it hard to look away. The pointy stiletto heel from the French fashion designer is available in several satin colorways.

Halle Berry on the red carpet at the Matrix Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “Catwoman” star was clearly a fan of her shoes for the day as she took to Instagram stories more than once to show them off. “Sparkling in NYC,” the 51-year-old mom-of-two wrote over one clip of her crystal-embellished heels.

In the short video, Berry models her heels before scanning to a view of the city in which several building are shining in the sun.

Berry wearing Roger Vivier Flower Strass Buckle pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This is the first public appearance the “Monster’s Ball” star has made since it was announced that she’s launching her own health and wellness brand with longtime trainer, Peter Lee Thomas.

