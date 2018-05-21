Hailey Baldwin Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Showing Off Her Shoes at the BBMAs

Hailey Baldwin hit the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas last night in a sparkling nude number courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier’s fall ’18 collection. The sensual column gown featured a plunging V neckline, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit that ended up exposing more than she intended.

All was fine as the model posed with her dress closed, revealing only a glimpse of a golden shoe — that is, until she decided to show off her metallic Jimmy Choo Max platform pumps by pulling her gown slightly apart, giving cameras a slight view of her nude underwear.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, we did get a good look at her shiny sky-high ankle-strap sandals, which she also wore at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, as well as at Instyle‘s Golden Globes bash in January.

The statement-making style perfectly coordinated with Baldwin’s jewelry for the evening, which included Jennifer Fisher Kate thick hollow hoop earrings and an emerald cut gem ring, also by Fisher.

Hailey Baldwin seen in Alexandre Vauthier. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This red carpet appearance comes just weeks after the Adidas ambassador attended the 2018 Met Gala with musician Shawn Mendes.

For more celebs on the Billboard red carpet rocking thigh-high slits, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Twitter Roasts These ‘Worst-Dressed’ Celebs on the Red Carpet at Billboard Music Awards