Hailey Baldwin Is Red-Hot in a Sheer Dress and Soaring Sandals

Hailey Baldwin is known for her sultry style. And the model went for a typically seductive look as she hit the red carpet for the “American Meme” premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last night.

Baldwin sported a red, sheer Zuhair Murad dress with fringe trim, which revealed nude lingerie underneath. The dress featured a high neckline and criss-cross detailing at the back.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Splash News

The 21-year-old completed her look with sky-high sandals in the same red colorway, opting for a monochromatic look that was anything but boring. The 5-foot-7 Baldwin added some height to her fame with the towering shoes.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Splash News

She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing silver studded earrings and a simple ring.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton attended the premiere in a disco-ball inspired ensemble. The hotel heiress wore a long-sleeved gown with silver sequin detailing, belting the dress at the waist to accentuate her curves. For footwear, she sported classic black pumps.

Paris Hilton CREDIT: Splash News

Bert Marcus’ “American Meme” is a documentary about a generation of social media stars, who allow the public into their everyday lives through platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

Baldwin is one of the documentary’s subjects, along with Hilton, comedian Brittany Furlan and Josh Ostrovsky of “The Fat Jew”.

