Hailey Baldwin Gives This Boyish Classic a Millennial Style No-Pants Makeover

Hailey Baldwin and her never-ending legs struck again yesterday. Following a trans-Atlantic sortie for the Dior party in Cannes, the star was back in New York to attend the Turner Upfront Presentation.

She was there to represent her TBS rap-battle show, “Drop the Mic,” which she co-hosts with rapper Method Man.

And this time, it was Baldwin’s turn once more to sport the no-pants trend doing the rounds of fashiondom. Although BFF Kendall Jenner gave it her best shot at Cannes’ Fashion for Relief party on Saturday night in a metallic sweater dress, Baldwin upped the ante and proved once again that she is queen of the crop.

Hailey Baldwin wears David Koma blazer and Casadei pumps in New York. CREDIT: REX

She gave that YSL classic, the boyish Le Smoking tuxedo jacket, popularized in the ’70s, a millennial style no-pants makeover.

With her slick and sophisticated David Koma blazer, she showed all comers that she has the pantsless trend totally sewn up.

Hailey Baldwin wears David Koma blazer and Casadei pumps in New York. CREDIT: REX

The jacket, from the designer’s yet-to-hit-stores fall ’18 collection, featured a plunging décolleté and came cinched, obi style, at the waist, rendering it shorter still.

The model top and tailed her look with a double diamond collar and Casadei’s soaring black high-heel Blade pumps. The overall effect was minimal but oh so chic; the ensemble was the epitome of the “less is more” adage.