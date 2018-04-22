Hailey Baldwin Does the Dad Sneaker Trend in the Tiniest Cutoff Shorts at Coachella

Hailey Baldwin loves to flaunt her long legs — and the star went for a typically leggy look as she stepped out to Coachella in Indio, Calif., yesterday.

Baldwin sported teensy cutoff shorts, which she paired with an oversized denim jacket for a denim-on-denim look.

The 21-year-old completed her body-confident ensemble with Balenciaga Triple S sneakers, opting for a white colorway perfect for the spring weather as she listened to performances from Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky and Beyoncé.

She was joined by supermodel pal Kendall Jenner, who wore a tank top and gold jewelry, adding a festival-appropriate element with her hair, which she wore in pigtails.

Baldwin frequently sports Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker, a trendy style that retails for $850 but is often out of stock. The buzzy triple-stacked sneaker features rope-like laces and a calfskin leather upper — and its dad sneaker silhouette has helped spur on the “ugly sneaker” trend that has the fashion world ablaze.

Baldwin’s been wearing festival style a lot lately: She made her way out to Weekend 1 of the festival last week. But rather than showing off her legs, Baldwin flaunted her toned abs in cropped shirts and jeans to kick off the event.

For the first day of Coachella, Baldwin went for a stylish look. She wore a black leather Danielle Guizio crop top with baggy Ksubi jeans, accessorizing with oversized hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

At a Levi’s event the next day, the street style star teamed blue jeans with a sheer, lacy bra top, completing her ensemble with Velcro’d Dr. Martens boots.