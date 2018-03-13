4 Outfits That Sizzled When Hailey Baldwin Hosted iHeartRadio Music Awards

Hailey Baldwin Rex Shutterstock

As the co-host of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Hailey Baldwin had plenty of competition from the the musicians to turn out some stylish moments.

With at least four different outfit changes last night in Los Angeles, each look hit high notes.

Hailey Baldwin wears Jimmy Choo Max pumps. Rex Shutterstock

The FNAA Style Influencer of the Year arrived on the red carpet wearing a sparkling jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad with Jimmy Choo’s gold metallic Max platform sandals. She also went green with a minidress by Dundas teamed with Jimmy Choo’s Anouk black pumps.

Baldwin stepped out in a red polka dot cocktail dress by Alexandre Vauthier that was conservative at the top and leggy at the bottom. The TV personality’s number had a high-collar and dramatic puffed shoulders with a split up the front.

Hailey Baldwin wears Alexandre Vauthier. Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin wears a dress by Dundas. Rex Shutterstock

DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin. Rex Shutterstock

The Dundas brand appeared again when she donned a crystal-embroidered cropped top and short fringe skirt along with silver heels.

Meanwhile rapper Eve stood tall in Gucci’s nude 6-inch platform pumps. The shoes feature a T-bar strap and a 3.75-inch heel with a 2.25-inch platform.

Eve wears Gucci platform pumps.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Jackie Cruz rocked a fringe-embellished black mini with thigh-high boots. Her costar Laverne Cox teamed pointy black pumps with a floor-length black dress by Rachel Zoe.

