Hailey Baldwin Flashes Abs in Crop Top, Mom Jeans and These White-Hot Boots

Hailey Baldwin is known for her enviable street style — and the supermodel put together an on-trend look while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 21-year-old showed off her toned abs in a midriff-baring white top. She went for a relaxed vibe in a red plaid jacket with buttons and lightwash Yeezy jeans that she cuffed at the ankles.

Hailey Baldwin in LA April 5. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Baldwin completed her look with pointy-toe white boots with a stiletto heel — adding a spring pop and a bit of glamour to her casual look.

While Baldwin often selects high-end footwear from brands like Jimmy Choo and Balenciaga, here she went with a more affordable option, choosing Tony Bianco boots that retail for $139. The boots come in a creamy leather with a side zipper closure and feature a 4.5-inch heel.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Baldwin accessorized with dark sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings, completing her look with a thin gold choker. The 2017 FNAA Awards Style Influencer also carried a Supreme x Louis Vuitton handbag in a cherry red color that perfectly matched her plaid coat.

Baldwin just wrapped filming the second season of “Drop the Mic,” the TBS rap battle show that she hosts alongside rapper Method Man. The first episode of the new season will air April 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET on the network.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Wears See-Through Leggings, Adidas Bra Top & Dad Shoes to the Gym

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Rock Two Very Different Shoe Trends While Out in LA

Hailey Baldwin Goes for a High-Low Fashion Look in Off-White Coat & Affordable Ankle Booties