Hailey Baldwin Goes for a High-Low Fashion Look in Off-White Coat & Affordable Ankle Booties

Hailey Baldwin leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. Splash

Ahead of hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, Hailey Baldwin showed off her signature street style at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., last night.

Stepping out for dinner with a friend, the Off-White spring ’18 model sported an oversized black wool-blend coat courtesy of Virgil Abloh paired with a coordinating two-piece set and white booties.

The white stripes on the sleeves of Baldwin’s coat perfectly matched her affordable Tony Bianco Freddie ankle boots, which boasted a sleek white leather upper and a pointed toe.

Meanwhile, bright yellow W patches added a pop of color to the 21-year-old’s mostly monochromatic ensemble. Originally retailing for $2,211, the statement coat, also featuring white diagonal stripes and “white” embroidered in cursive on the back, is currently marked down to $1,548 at 30 percent off.

Baldwin’s shoe choice was much more affordable, with the style selling for just $139 at Revolve.com. And coming with a sky-high 4.5-inch stiletto heel, they certainly stood out.

Baldwin is set to take the stage tonight alongside DJ Khaled at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will broadcast live from the Forum in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV.

