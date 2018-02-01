See How Hailey Baldwin Turns Her Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers Into Ballet Shoes

Hailey Baldwin in New York. Splash

Hailey Baldwin is stepping back into her ballet shoes. Well, not exactly.

The model showed off her dancing skills, walking on her tippy toes while wearing Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers in a video posted to Instagram yesterday.

In the short clip, Baldwin is seen forgoing pants, styling her chunky black, red and white “dad” shoes with a black hoodie.

u can catch me HB A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:25am PST

The 21-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin has been spotted sporting the buzzy triple-stacked sneaker featuring rope-like laces on several occasions recently, including out for sushi with friends earlier this month.

In our interview with the FN Style Influencer of the Year 2017, Baldwin told us how being a classically trained ballerina helped her excel in the modeling world. “I learned to be able to move really well when taking photos and modeling,” she said. “It helps a lot to be able to know how to move and how to translate that in a photo.”

This comes on the heels of the news that Hailey will be co-hosting the 2018 iHeartMusic Awards alongside DJ Khaled this year.

“I’m so excited to be co-hosting this year’s iHeartRadio awards alongside someone as hilarious and talented as DJ Khaled,” she shared in a press release. “I’ve always been a fan of iHeartRadio and am looking forward to a great show filled with some of the most incredible artists who I myself am a fan of too.”

