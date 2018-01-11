Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Sold-Out Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin leaving Matsuhisa. Splash

From hitting Miami Beach in Adidas Superstars to styling a sheer Dsquared2 spring ’18 gown with platform Jimmy Choo pumps for the Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Hailey Baldwin is certainly ringing in the new year in style. But it’s her latest look that’s the most wearable and, as such, the most enviable.

For a sushi outing with friends last night, the model completed her low-key look with Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, one of the brand’s buzziest items at the moment.

Baldwin wearing Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. Splash

And while fellow model Bella Hadid has been sporting the all-white colorway lately, the Adidas ambassador’s “heavy duty, high-fashion-spec” sneakers — which debuted on the Balenciaga fall ’17 runway — came in mostly all-black, with hints of gray, white and red throughout.

In addition to the Italian-made, sold-out $745 kicks, Baldwin wore light-wash jeans, also from the Spanish luxury brand, which she styled with a white cropped tee under a studded leather moto jacket. As for accessories, she carried her favorite go-to black leather Alexander Wang Rogue tote bag and finished with minimal jewelry.

Hailey Baldwin is spotted after having sushi with friends. Splash

