Hailey Baldwin’s Over $1,000 Crystal Gucci Sandals Steal the Show at the 2018 Infinity Awards

Hailey Baldwin at the iHeart Radio Music Awards last month.

Hailey Baldwin is constantly turning heads with her fashion choices, and last night at the 34th annual Infinity Awards was no different.

The 21-year-old supermodel hit the event held by the International Center Of Photography sporting a shimmery red satin two-piece set hot off the runway from Jason Wu’s fall ’18 collection, which showed only two months ago at New York Fashion Week.

To make her ensemble all the more eye-catching, Baldwin added Gucci Isle crystal-embellished black suede sandals retailing at $1,250.

The slinky statement style, featuring a signature baby-pink sole and a sky-high 4-inch stiletto heel, expertly completely an understated-yet-glamorous look for the evening.

Inside the awards dinner, Baldwin mingled with fellow models Maria Borges and Ashley Graham, who looked ultrachic in a one-shoulder LBD courtesy of Veronica Beard and coordinating black buckle-strap sandals.

Graham took to social media today to share a snap of her and Baldwin making goofy faces during the dinner. “#Models,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Flashes Abs in Crop Top, Mom Jeans and These White-Hot Boots

Hailey Baldwin Wears See-Through Leggings, Adidas Bra Top & Dad Shoes to the Gym

Hailey Baldwin Is the Queen of the No-Pants Trend With Upscale Kicks