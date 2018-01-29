Hailee Steinfeld’s Shiny Purple Boots at the Grammys Deserve an Award

View Slideshow Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. Rex Shutterstock

It’s official — Hailee Steinfeld’s Alexandre Vauthier spring 2018 boots just stole the show at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Purple and metallic, the slouchy knee-high style was just what the “Pitch Perfect 3” actress needed to amp up her look, which included a white strapless Vauthier column gown, featuring a dangerously high slit.

The 21-year-old “Let Me Go” singer undoubtably did herself a favor by opting for the shiny statement booties, seeing as simple sandals or pumps would be way less eye-catching, and this is the Grammys after all.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing a white gown. Rex Shutterstock

Steinfeld also showed off a shimmery blue eye shadow, for another pop of color, and added some understated bangles and rings to accessorize without going overboard.

Once the “Love Myself” singer hit the carpet, Ryan Seacrest asked the multi-faceted starlet whether she’s focused on acting or music at the moment to which she responded: “Right now, the focus is music. I plan on having an album out this year that I’m very excited about and I feel honored to be a part of tonight.”

Hailee Steinfeld at the Grammys. Rex Shutterstock

For more standout style from the 2018 Grammys red carpet, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Cardi B Wears a Swan-Like Dress With Christian Louboutins on the Grammys Red Carpet

Kendrick Lamar Opens the Grammys in Nike Cortez Sneakers

Lady Gaga’s Train at the Grammys Is Something Out of a Royal Wedding