Gwen Stefani Rocks an Edgy Church Outfit — Minidress, Fishnets and Bold Louboutin Heels

Gwen Stefani’s vibrant pop-rock star style is one for all occasions. Just look to the “Voice” judge’s chic exit from Easter Sunday church services in Los Angeles.

The mom of three had on a V-neck black minidress with floral motifs, fishnet stockings and bright orange Christian Louboutin pumps. The shoes featured a snakeskinlike treatment on the upper and a stiletto heel that appeared to be around 4 inches. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a cheetah-print satchel purse that featured studs.

Gwen Stefani CREDIT: Splash

Some of the important men (and boys) in her life were matching in blue at the service.

Stefani’s beau, Blake Shelton, had on jeans with brown boots, and her sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, had on preppy outfits that included color-coordinated blue tops with matching trousers and dark shoes. Kingston and Zuma had streaks of blue in their hair.

Gwen Stefani CREDIT: Splash

The group headed to Stefani’s family’s home for more festivities.

The L.A.M.B. lifestyle brand entrepreneur has worn some edgy styles to church before that could take her from day to night, including an outing last year with her tots in a cold-shoulder top with a denim miniskirt and caged Givenchy heels.

Zuma Rossdale and Gwen Stefani. CREDIT: Splash

L-R: Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Zuma Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale and Gwen Stefani CREDIT: Splash

