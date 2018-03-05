Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lawrence and More Prove That Metallics Are Everywhere on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

View Slideshow L-R: Lupita Nyong'o, Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lawrence. Rex Shutterstock

Every year, the Oscars is home to many a style statement — this year, celebrities turned the red carpet metallic.

From Gal Gadot’s Givenchy gown to Lupita Nyong’o’s custom Atelier Versace dress, gold and silver hues ruled the 90th Academy Awards, making for the perfect Kira Kira moment.

Case in point: Sandra Bullock, who sparkled and shined in Louis Vuitton. The Oscars veteran opted for an ombré black-and-gold mock-neck gown, complete with a cascading ruffle down her side. She paired the dress with a matching metallic clutch.

Jennifer Lawrence also arrived in a shimmering head-to-toe ensemble. The Red Sparrow actress wore Dior, with metallic paillettes decorating the length of her dress and diamond jewelry to round out the look. (Lawrence also had a hilariously relatable moment when she was spotted climbing over chairs — glass of wine in hand — to get to her seat.)

Dressed in custom Atelier Versace, Lupita Nyong’o’s gilded gown was among the most memorable of the evening, commanding attention with a thigh-high slit, single shoulder and a beaded black detail draped across her chest. She kept her accessories simple with a geometric clutch and black ankle-strap heels.

