Gisele Bundchen Wears Ugg Boots Ahead of Super Bowl LII

In an effort to stay warm this Super Bowl weekend, Gisele Bundchen is braving Minnesota’s subzero temperatures with some good-old classic boots.

The supermodel — whose husband, Tom Brady, will lead the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII tonight — has taken to Instagram several times over the past couple of days showing off her pregame style.

Today, the mom of two posted a shot captioned “Let’s go Pats!!!!” featuring a group of supporters, including Bundchen’s daughter Vivian, bearing shirts with Brady’s number 12 on them.

In the photo, the former Victoria’s Secret angel wears skinny jeans tucked into tall black Ugg boots, undoubtably keeping her feet cozy.

Earlier, the 37-year-old Brazilian model showed off brown strappy Vivienne Westwood Pirate boots in another post with her twin sister, Patricia. “Trying to stay warm in Minneapolis,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #sisterlove.

The day prior, the Vogue Italia cover star wore the same flat style paired with jeans and a cozy red Ulla Johnson cable-knit wool sweater for a photo on the field with Brady.

The Super Bowl LII airs live on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.

