Gigi Hadid Reunited With Zayn Malik, & These Were the Animal Print Booties She Wore

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may or may not be back on, but we can tell you one thing: The duo was spotted looking pretty cozy together this weekend.

The former couple announced their breakup last month but reunited for a stroll and some canoodling yesterday. For the occasion, the supermodel wore a black blazer over a black hoodie and distressed jeans.

Tabitha Simmons leopard-print calf hair ankle boots, a black leather bowler bag and Oliver Peoples’ The Row Empire Suite sunglasses completed Hadid’s ensemble. Malik accessorized with a Gucci logo drawstring backpack.

The “Pillowtalk” crooner styled Adidas Originals By Alexander Wang’s black low-top basketball sneakers with black tapered pants and a black puffer jack worn over a fire-engine-red Resort Corps hoodie. He showed off a buzzed haircut with a striking head tattoo.

Hadid is a Reebok ambassador, and the day prior to meeting up with her ex, she repped the brand in a classic pair of white leather kicks.

