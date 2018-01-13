Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Step Out in All-Black Futuristic Looks for the Singer’s Birthday

View Slideshow GIgi Hadid and Zayn Malik step out for the singer's 25th birthday. Splash

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid hit the streets of New York last night to celebrate the singer’s 25th birthday, appearing like extras from “The Matrix.” That, or futuristic spies.

En route to the former One Direction member’s party, which is reported to have been “Men in Black”-themed, the duo looked like Bonnie and Clyde from the future in all-black designer ensembles, complete with fierce frames.

No matter that it was nighttime, Hadid peered out from under her shades like she had a secret, wearing a black coated-shell trench from Helmut Lang’s resort ’18 collection.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in NYC. Splash

Black crocodile-patterned pants, sleek pointy black boots and a croc embossed Tod’s handbag pulled Hadid’s outfit together for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Reebok ambassador’s right-hand man sported round, white-rimmed sunglasses from Dior Homme, a long black button-up coat from Dsquared2 and tapered Givenchy trousers. Completing his look were bulky black lace-up Prada shoes featuring a slight pointed toe.

Zayn leads the way. Splash

Additionally, Hadid posted two Instagrams featuring Malik yesterday, including one shirtless boomerang that sent fans into a tizzy.

In the post, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer showed off his myriad tattoos in just a checkered blazer and Tommy Hilfiger underwear with jeans, which Hadid cheekily captioned “birthday boogie.”

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 12, 2018 at 1:30pm PST

