Gigi Hadid Serves Up Winter Fashion Inspiration in Yeezy Python Boots

If you’ve been in need of winter fashion inspiration, look no further than one of Gigi Hadid’s latest looks.
Despite frigid temperatures, the 22-year-old supermodel stepped out in New York on Sunday night sans coat, wearing an outfit from Sally LaPointe’s pre-fall 2018 collection.
Photographed arriving at Nobu for dinner with former Victoria’s Secret angel Helena Christensen, Hadid wore a cozy cashmere sweater featuring wild shearling-trimmed sleeves with matching cutout pants from the NYC-based designer.
Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the Reebok ambassador topped off her look with chunky python boots courtesy of Yeezy and a $13,000 Stalvey ivory alligator mini trunk bag. The mid-calf stack-heeled booties from the “The Life of Pablo” rapper’s Season 4 collection features a gray snakeskin upper and a pointed toe.
Hadid’s fellow supermodel pal Kendall Jenner sported the same style from her brother-in-law paired with Adidas track pants at LAX last summer.
The Stuart Weitzman model’s stylish outing comes after a busy week and weekend, celebrating both her mom Yolanda Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s birthdays.
