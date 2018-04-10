Gigi Hadid Soars to New Heights in These Ultra-Chunky New Sneakers With a $1,040 Hoodie

Gigi Hadid is taking the chunky shoe trend to new heights.
Spotted out and about in New York today, the supermodel kept her look low-key, with a pair of Eytys navy leather low-top sneakers featuring an ultra-bulky sole serving as the star of her ensemble.
The 22-year-old California native also sported a layered black cotton-jersey hooded top from Vetements’ spring ’18 collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger ($1,040 on Fwrd.com).
Meanwhile, light-wash distressed jeans boasting a frayed trim and zippers down the sides, along with a black leather duffle tote bag and sunglasses, polished things off.
The Stuart Weitzman ambassador also styled today’s navy blue lace-up kicks with black socks peaking out from under her jeans.
Despite modeling the brand-new Freestyle Hi Crackle for Reebok Classics’ spring ’18 campaign, Hadid has been reaching for shoe styles with chunkier soles as of late, including a ’90s urban sportswear-inspired sneaker by Acne Studios.
While FN can’t identify her sneakers right now, we know that Hadid, who is styled by Mimi Cuttrell, is a fan of emerging brands like unisex label Both Paris, online-based design collective iRi NYC and Belgium vegan footwear label Rombaut.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger Closed Out Milan Fashion Week With a Race Car-Themed Extravaganza
The Hadid Sisters & Their Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Love These 3 Cult Shoe Labels
How Gigi and Bella Hadid Helped Prabal Gurung Send a Feminist Message for His Fall 2018 Show