Gigi Hadid Soars to New Heights in These Ultra-Chunky New Sneakers With a $1,040 Hoodie

Gigi Hadid is taking the chunky shoe trend to new heights.

Spotted out and about in New York today, the supermodel kept her look low-key, with a pair of Eytys navy leather low-top sneakers featuring an ultra-bulky sole serving as the star of her ensemble.

The 22-year-old California native also sported a layered black cotton-jersey hooded top from Vetements’ spring ’18 collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger ($1,040 on Fwrd.com).

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, light-wash distressed jeans boasting a frayed trim and zippers down the sides, along with a black leather duffle tote bag and sunglasses, polished things off.

The Stuart Weitzman ambassador also styled today’s navy blue lace-up kicks with black socks peaking out from under her jeans.